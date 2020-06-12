The United States will reduce the number of troops deployed in Iraq “in the coming months,” the governments of both nations announced Thursday in a joint statement, in which they did not specify specific deadlines or detail how many soldiers will leave Iraq.

“The two countries recognize that, in light of significant progress in eliminating the threat from the Islamic State (ISIS), the United States will continue to reduce its troops in Iraq for the next few months,” reads the document, released by the State Department in Washington. .

Once more US troops withdraw, Washington’s next step will be “to discuss with the Iraqi government the status of the remaining forces as the two countries focus on developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong common interests.”

According to the latest official data from February, the international coalition that was formed in 2014 to fight ISIS had 7,500 military deployed in Iraq, of which 5,000 were Americans.

Already in March, the United States relocated some of its soldiers, who left three Iraqi bases, and moved to two other headquarters: one located in Mosul, the largest city in northern Iraq and that was controlled by ISIS until 2017, and another base on the outskirts of Habbaniyah city, near the Euphrates river.

In the statement, the United States reiterated that “it does not seek or request to have permanent military bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq,” as both governments agreed in 2008.

On the other hand, in the document, he recalls that the “Government of Iraq promised to protect the military personnel of the international coalition and the Iraqi facilities that host them, in accordance with international law and specific arrangements for their presence,” something Both countries will debate in the future.

This Thursday’s announcement is the result of the start of expected talks between Washington and Baghdad, which seek to address the future of Iraq in terms of security, but also economic with the idea of ​​helping the Iraqi economy, hurt by the drop in oil prices.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Abdulkarim Hashim Mustafa and the undersecretary of the US State Department for political affairs, David Hale, participated in the dialogue on Thursday.

In addition to the troops issue, the two officials discussed whether the United States could send “economic advisers to work directly” with the Iraqi government and help it implement economic reforms.

The idea of ​​US companies investing in the Iraqi oil sector was also discussed.