© Provided by Agencia EFE

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he will use “all the tools” at his disposal to repatriate the two Americans detained in Venezuela for their alleged involvement in failed maritime attacks on the government.

“If (Nicolás) Maduro’s regime decides to retain them, we will use all the tools at our disposal to bring them back,” Pompeo threatened at a press conference.

In addition, he questioned that effectively two of the detainees are Americans as stated by the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, who identified them as Airan Berry and Luke Denman, both former soldiers of the US special forces who were allegedly working with the company of Florida-based SilverCorp security.

“We are going to work on this. It is a consular issue, in the sense that whenever a US citizen is detained somewhere, we work to repatriate him. We are beginning to see the process and find out if they are, in fact, already American From there we will see which way to go, “said Pompeo.

However, the United States has been without diplomatic representation in Venezuela since mid-March 2019, when Maduró cut diplomatic ties with that country after he recognized as interim president of Venezuela the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has received the support of more than fifty of nations.

Currently, Switzerland acts as the protective power of the US embassy in Caracas, that is, it protects the building and, in addition, it can offer consular services to the Americans who are in Venezuela, so any mediation to detain the detainees would probably happen. by the Swiss Confederation.

“IF WE HAD BEEN INVOLVED IT WOULD HAVE BEEN DIFFERENT”

Pompeo did not answer questions about whether he has maintained any communication with the Maduro government, but insisted that there was no “direct” involvement of the US in the attacks, as US President Donald Trump and the US President said on Tuesday. Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

“There was no direct involvement of the US in this operation, if we had been involved it would have been different,” Pompeo said sarcastically and with laughter.

Maduro, in power since 2013, has blamed the failed attacks on the opposition sector that gathers under the figure of Guaidó, as well as the United States and Colombia.

According to the vice president of Communications of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, Guaidó negotiated with SilverCorp an expedition that was supposedly intended to overthrow Maduro, something that Guaidó himself denies, who in turn blames Maduro for the deaths that occurred in the incursions.

The first incursion, which was attempted through the beaches of the coastal state of La Guaira, resulted in eight deaths and two detainees.

Subsequently, in a second maritime raid through the central state of Aragua, thirteen more people were arrested, including Americans Berry and Denman, whom the Venezuelan government describes as “mercenaries.”

Since Donald Trump’s arrival at the White House in January 2017, the bilateral relationship with Venezuela has been strained and the United States has come to offer a reward of $ 15 million for Maduro, against whom he has filed drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó in January 2019 as Venezuela’s interim head of state and, since then, has led an international campaign to isolate Maduro through the imposition of sanctions.