The US will maintain international travel restrictions due to covid-19

The administration of President Joe Biden will maintain the existing restrictions imposed on international travelers given the conditions imposed by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Miami World – Telemundo 51

The decision to reopen international travel will continue “to be guided by science and public health,” said a government source.

Currently there are restrictions for those who travel to the US from countries with high numbers of COVID infections, such as Brazil and other nations.

The Delta variant is causing a dangerous increase in coronavirus infections in the United States, particularly in those who have not yet received the vaccine.

Authorities predict that the increase in new cases will continue in the coming weeks.

The CDC warned Americans not to travel to the UK given the increase in cases in that European country.

The announcement was made known on Wednesday.

“We are seeing in various groups and in discussions how we are going forward, to see if there are international trips and if we can return to something that we all like, not only for tourism but also for family reunification,” said the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week.