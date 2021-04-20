The US will include 80% of countries on its list of not traveling due to covid-19

Planned booster doses for vaccines against covid-19 0:40
(CNN) – The State Department announced Monday that it would begin updating its travel advisories to more closely align them with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a change that “will result in a significant increase in the number of countries in Level 4: from not traveling, to approximately 80% of the countries of the world ».
“This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s travel advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological evaluations,” the Department said in a press release.
The update to the State Department’s travel advisory system comes as the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed more than 3 million lives worldwide.
In Monday’s note, the Department noted that “the covid-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented risks for travelers.”
“In light of those risks, the State Department strongly encourages American citizens to reconsider all travel abroad,” he said.
“As travelers face ongoing risks from the covid-19 pandemic, the State Department will begin updating its travel advisories this week to better reflect the CDC’s science-based travel health advisories outlining travel advisories. current problems affecting the health of travelers, “said the State Department. “Our warnings also take into account logistical factors, including the availability of tests in the country and current travel restrictions for US citizens.”
“As always, we are closely monitoring conditions around the world and will regularly update our destination specific advice for US travelers as conditions evolve,” he said.
There are currently about three dozen countries with the State Department’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” alert, the highest of the travel advisory levels. American citizens are warned not to travel to those countries for a variety of reasons, including COVID-19, organized crime, and civil unrest.
On its travel advisories page, the CDC notes that “international travel presents additional risks and even fully vaccinated travelers are at increased risk of contracting and possibly spreading new variants of COVID-19.”
“The CDC recommends delaying international travel until you are fully vaccinated,” he says.
Countries with a “Do not travel” warning
These are the countries that are on alert level 4 according to the CDC, that is, that Americans are advised not to travel due to the covid-19 pandemic. List updated as of April 2, 2021.
India
Bahamas
Cameroon
Ivory Coast
Djibouti
Mongolia
Papua New Guinea
Philippines
Cruise travel
Azerbaijan
Bermuda
Albania
Andorra
Old and bearded
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Austria
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Bolivia
Bonaire
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Bulgaria
Myanmar
Canada
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
chili
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cuba
Curacao
Cyprus
Denmark
Easter Island (Chile)
Ecuador
Egypt
Estonia
Ethiopia
Finland
France
French guinea
Gabon
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Guadeloupe
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Honduras
Hungary
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Isle of Man
Israel, Gaza and the West Bank
Italy
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kosovo
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Lesotho
Libya
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Maldives
Mali
malt
Martinique
Mayotte (French Overseas Department)
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
North macedonia
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Qatar
Réunion Island (French Overseas Department)
Romania
Russia
San Bartolome
St. Lucia
San Martin
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles island
Slovakia
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Spain
Sweden
Swiss
Syria
Czech Republic
Democratic Republic of Congo
Dominican Republic
Madeira Islands
Netherlands
Republic of Congo
Turks and Caicos Islands
US Virgin Islands
United Arab Emirates
UK
Tunisia
Turkey
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Yemen