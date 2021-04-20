The US will include 80% of countries on its list of not traveling due to covid-19

Planned booster doses for vaccines against covid-19 0:40

(CNN) – The State Department announced Monday that it would begin updating its travel advisories to more closely align them with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a change that “will result in a significant increase in the number of countries in Level 4: from not traveling, to approximately 80% of the countries of the world ».

“This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country, but rather reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s travel advisory system to rely more on CDC’s existing epidemiological evaluations,” the Department said in a press release.

The update to the State Department’s travel advisory system comes as the world continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has now claimed more than 3 million lives worldwide.

In Monday’s note, the Department noted that “the covid-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented risks for travelers.”

“In light of those risks, the State Department strongly encourages American citizens to reconsider all travel abroad,” he said.

“As travelers face ongoing risks from the covid-19 pandemic, the State Department will begin updating its travel advisories this week to better reflect the CDC’s science-based travel health advisories outlining travel advisories. current problems affecting the health of travelers, “said the State Department. “Our warnings also take into account logistical factors, including the availability of tests in the country and current travel restrictions for US citizens.”

“As always, we are closely monitoring conditions around the world and will regularly update our destination specific advice for US travelers as conditions evolve,” he said.

There are currently about three dozen countries with the State Department’s Level 4 “Do Not Travel” alert, the highest of the travel advisory levels. American citizens are warned not to travel to those countries for a variety of reasons, including COVID-19, organized crime, and civil unrest.

On its travel advisories page, the CDC notes that “international travel presents additional risks and even fully vaccinated travelers are at increased risk of contracting and possibly spreading new variants of COVID-19.”

“The CDC recommends delaying international travel until you are fully vaccinated,” he says.

Countries with a “Do not travel” warning

These are the countries that are on alert level 4 according to the CDC, that is, that Americans are advised not to travel due to the covid-19 pandemic. List updated as of April 2, 2021.

India

Bahamas

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Djibouti

Mongolia

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Cruise travel

Azerbaijan

Bermuda

Albania

Andorra

Old and bearded

Argentina

Armenia

Aruba

Austria

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bolivia

Bonaire

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana

Brazil

Bulgaria

Myanmar

Canada

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

chili

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cuba

Curacao

Cyprus

Denmark

Easter Island (Chile)

Ecuador

Egypt

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

French guinea

Gabon

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Guadeloupe

Guatemala

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Ireland

Isle of Man

Israel, Gaza and the West Bank

Italy

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lesotho

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Maldives

Mali

malt

Martinique

Mayotte (French Overseas Department)

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

North macedonia

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Réunion Island (French Overseas Department)

Romania

Russia

San Bartolome

St. Lucia

San Martin

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Sao Tome and Principe

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Seychelles island

Slovakia

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Spain

Sweden

Swiss

Syria

Czech Republic

Democratic Republic of Congo

Dominican Republic

Madeira Islands

Netherlands

Republic of Congo

Turks and Caicos Islands

US Virgin Islands

United Arab Emirates

UK

Tunisia

Turkey

Ukraine

Uruguay

Venezuela

Yemen