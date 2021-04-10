The US will host detained migrant families in hotels

The US will house detained migrant families in hotels.

Migrant families detained at the southern border of the United States will be accommodated in hotels in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Authorities said on Friday, a measure that aims to help manage the increase in the number of people entering the country in that region.

Federal Senator Kyrsten Sinema was informed that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service will occupy “several hotels along the southwestern border,” the legislator’s office said in a statement.

Where you will stay

Chandler is a Phoenix suburb more than 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of the border.

ICE declined to identify the hotels, as well as their location.

He only said that through his $ 86.9 million contract with Endeavors Inc., announced last month.

Migrant families will generally be detained for less than 72 hours for processing.

Under the contract, Endeavors – a company providing care to military veterans, disaster relief and migrant-related services.

Sinema’s office said the Democratic senator spoke with Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and will make him “responsible for protecting Arizona communities.”

The Border Patrol

The Border Patrol found 52,904 families along the border with Mexico last month.

Authorities forecast a record number of family arrivals for the 12-month period ending September 30, under the contract with Endeavors.

Immigration authorities have released families with children 6 and under while their cases are being resolved.

Mexico has resisted welcoming back Central American families with young children.

Airport transfers

The United States flies some families to other border cities to expel them from there to Mexico.

To save time, the Border Patrol has released migrant families without providing notices to appear in court.

However, they have been asked to report to an ICE office within 60 days.

The United States government has been seeking more space to detain migrants arriving as a family and minors who have arrived alone.

The Border Patrol last month picked up nearly 19,000 children who arrived unaccompanied by an adult relative, the highest total on record.

Unaccompanied minors will stay

The Department of Health and Human Services, which places unaccompanied minors with “sponsors” – most often parents and close relatives.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a frequent critic of Biden, has asked the government to close a juvenile detention center at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the government takes “the safety and well-being of the children in our care very seriously.”