The US will have a COVID passport to confirm that you have already been vaccinated

The United States launched a plan to develop a COVID passport for those who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. As reported by The Washington Post, Joe Biden’s administration works on a standardized digital solution that would allow people return to the new normal.

The COVID passport is an issue that several countries consider and the most obvious example is the Digital Green Certificate proposed by the European Commission. Although it still needs to be approved by governments and the European Parliament, the proposal for a vaccination record to travel within the European Union it is seen as a possibility for summer.

In the case of the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a COVID passport that allows users attend sporting events, concerts, and other activities massive. Although the idea seems good, the implementation is as simple as it seems and certain guidelines are required to protect people’s information.

A primer that ensures that we are vaccinated against the coronavirus must be free and available to all. The certificate would be implemented in digital wallets such as Apple wallet or Google Pay and it would work in a similar way to airline tickets.

When people require to enter a concert or soccer game, the guard I would scan a QR code confirming that the person is already vaccinated. In case you do not have a smartphone, it will only be enough print the code and show it.

The COVID passport would be indispensable in the new normal

Ververidis Vasilis | Shutterstock

According to the report, the US government faces two obstacles: ensure data security and deal with other similar initiatives in the country. Regarding the first, the authorities must ensure that people’s information is protected at all times. The COVID passport must be “Unhackable” and free of counterfeits.

Health officials identified 17 digital passport initiatives underway, so they will need to step on the gas if they want to implement a standardized solution. One of them is the Vaccination Credentials Initiative (VCI), created by Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, and other businesses and nonprofits.

VCI develops a model for organizations administering coronavirus vaccines. The initiative seeks to use open and interoperable standards, such as the W3C Verifiable Credential and the HL7 FHIR, which allow access to and exchange of verifiable records.

CommonPass, an app to store COVID-19 tests and vaccination certificates

Like the solution proposed by the government, the vaccination certificate it is stored as a QR code in a digital wallet and can be printed by those without a smartphone. A supplemental app called CommonPass is used as a wallet with health records, PCR test results, and vaccination.

At the moment there are no details on when the United States COVID passport could operate. The idea of ​​Joe Biden and his government is that be ready before summer. This would speed up the return to the new normal and people could go to cinemas, sporting events, concerts and more.

