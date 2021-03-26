The US will have 240 million vaccines by the end of the month

(Bloomberg) – By the end of March, the United States will have received 240 million vaccines, enough to fully inoculate 130 million people, as Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson are on track to meet the quarterly production targets, said a senior White House adviser.

The Administration expects at least 11 million doses of J&J by next week, which will put them on track to reach their goal of 20 million doses by the end of March, Jeff Zients, coordinator of the covid response team, said on Friday. 19 by President Joe Biden, at a briefing. J & J’s vaccine is the last of the three mentioned, which has been licensed in the US, and production continues to grow.

“We have done a lot to help J&J, we are monitoring it very closely and we anticipate a significant increase in its production by the end of the month, which will allow them to reach at least 20 million doses,” said Zients. J&J will “achieve a more regular cadence over time” in its production, he said.

This is the first time the White House has said all three manufacturers will meet the March 31 targets. Moderna promised to deliver 100 million doses by the end of March. Pfizer had committed to the same, although CEO Albert Bourla said he expected to deliver 120 million vaccines.

Double objective

The two pharmaceutical companies have “maintained a steady rate of production,” Zients noted.

The Moderna and Pfizer versions are two-dose vaccines, while the J&J version is only one.

On Thursday, Biden announced that he would double his immunization goal, so he will seek 200 million doses to be applied in his first 100 days in office.

The United States will continue to expand the sites that offer vaccines as well as the number of people qualified to administer them, Zients said, so the daily rate of vaccination is expected to increase.

“We may be able to take advantage of the 2.5 million average that we have had over the last 14 days,” he said.

