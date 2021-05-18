The US will give monthly aid for minor children from July

15 minutes. The US Government will distribute, from next July 15, up to 300 dollars a month in a tax credit for each minor child as aid to some 39 million households to alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced this Monday the White House.

This measure is part of the economic relief package enacted in February by President Joe Biden. According to a statement, this “provides tax relief to working middle-class families and with children in difficulties “.

“With this announcement, approximately 90% of families with children will automatically get this new tax relief starting in July,” he added.

The tax credit increases the benefit for each child up to the age of 6 from $ 2,000 to $ 3,600 per year, and families will receive assistance at a rate of $ 300 per month through the end of the year.

In the case of families with children between the ages of 6 and 17, the credit increases from $ 500 to $ 3,000. Also, your monthly checks will be $ 250 for each boy or girl.

Another extension of US aid extends a credit of $ 500 for dependent children over 18 years of age, who were excluded from the previous program.

Since payments start in the middle of the year, the other half of this tax credit will be distributed monthly, from July to December. The other half will be expressed as a deduction on your 2021 income tax return.

Plan for Families

To qualify for this benefit, children must be children, brothers, stepchildren, adopted children, half-brothers, stepbrothers or descendants, such as the grandson, nephew or cousin of the incumbent adult in the household.

Within his proposed Plan for Families, Biden asked that this credit be extended until 2025, but currently only valid for this year. In fact, Republicans, who have already opposed the revival plan, are unlikely to endorse this benefit extension.