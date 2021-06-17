The US will give asylum to victims of sexist violence

15 minutes. Asylum seekers in the United States who are victims of sexist or gang violence will have chances of winning their cases from Wednesday after the US Attorney General, Merrick Garland, annulled two barriers interposed by the Donald Trump Administration (2017 -2021).

Garland’s decision to annul the decisions on the cases known as “Matter AB” and “Matter of LEA” restores the possibility of asylum protection for women fleeing sexist violence and certain victims of gang violence.

What’s more restores the asylum option for family members of a victim of violence by belonging to a “particular social group”.

The decision made by the Department of Justice is in line with the new policy of the Government of Joe Biden. He signed an executive order in February instructing his administration to rewrite the asylum rules.

Garland’s move, reversing the failures of his predecessors Jeff Sessions and William Barr, has been hailed by immigrant advocates as a crucial step to restore the asylum process hard hit by the previous administration.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, counselor of the American Immigration Council, appreciated in a Twitter message the decision to reverse the decisions on these two cases. He also indicated that this is “the first important step to restore asylum law to what it was before Sessions and Barr”.

Sessions and Barr failures

In 2018, Sessions reversed the decision of an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) in the “Matter of AB” case, in which political asylum was granted to a Salvadoran due to the years as a victim of domestic violence.

A similar action was taken by former prosecutor Barr in 2019. He then determined that the relatives of a victim of violence they are not eligible to apply for asylum as a “particular social group”.

Barr overturned the ruling in the “Matter of LEA” case, in which a Mexican obtained asylum after his father was threatened by a drug cartel.

Immigration lawyer Fernando Romo, legal advisor to the Association of Salvadorans in Los Angeles (Asosal), explained to . that the step taken this Wednesday by Garland restores hope for many Central American and Mexican immigrants who are on the border.

“This marks a huge difference between the Biden administration and the Trump administration. It’s like a new day for these asylum seekers, ”Romo added.

The lawyer added that this decision also opens the door to many previously denied cases because of the decisions of Sessions and Barr.

For her part, Wendy Young, president of the organization Children in Need of Defense (KIND, in English), said in a statement that this decision will also favor many immigrant minors seeking protection in the United States.

“Restoring the recognition of these asylum applications is essential for the protection of children, many of whom fled their countries of origin in Central America to seek safety,” the activist concluded.