The US will expand measures of not traveling to 80% of the countries of the world due to COVID-19

The US State Department indicated that it will increase its recommendation to “do not travel” to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing the “unprecedented risk to travelers” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign relations authorities had already classified 34 of the 200 or so countries as “Level 4: Do not travel”, including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania.

“This update will mean a significant increase in the number of countries in level 4: Do not travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide,” the Department said in a statement. Reaching 80% would mean adding almost 130 countries.

The entity also highlighted that the measure does not imply a reevaluation of current health situations in some countries, but rather “reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s travel advisory system to be based more on existing epidemiological evaluations (of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) ”.

Most Americans were already banned from traveling to much of Europe due to COVID-19 restrictions. Washington has banned nearly all non-US citizens who have recently been to most of Europe, China, Brazil, Iran, and South Africa.