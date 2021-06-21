The US will donate more than 14 million vaccines against COVID-19 to Latin America and the Caribbean

15 minutes. The United States (USA) will donate more than 14 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to about twenty countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, most of them through the Covax mechanism, promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO ), the White House announced on Monday.

Those doses are part of the 80 million vaccines that US President Joe Biden promised to distribute to other countries before the end of June. However, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki acknowledged on Monday that this goal cannot be met.

“We have many doses to share with the world, but this is a Herculean logistical challenge”said Psaki at his daily press conference.

Of the $ 80 million promised by Biden, 25 million began to be delivered earlier this month. Another 55 million remained to be allocated, which will be distributed “as quickly as possible,” stressed Psaki, without offering a specific timetable.

Channeled through Covax

Approximately 41 million of the pending doses will be distributed through Covax. Of these, about 14 million will go to Latin America and the Caribbean, the White House said in a statement.

Specifically, they will reach Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other countries of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Covax will funnel another 10 million US-donated doses to selected African countries with help from the African Union; while 16 million more will reach a score of nations in Asia, including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia.

The United States has reserved another 14 million doses – 25% of the total of 55 million pending distribution. These will be delivered directly to allied countries or that need them, according to the White House.

Several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean will also benefit from these direct deliveries of vaccines. Among them are Colombia, Argentina, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other Caricom nations.

Biden’s office did not specify how many direct delivery doses will go to each of those countries. The list of nations benefiting from those 14 million vaccines also includes 22 other territories in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The US donation

Earlier this month, the White House announced the distribution of another 25 million vaccines promised by the US, of which another 6 million doses went to Latin America and the Caribbean, 7 million more to Asia, 5 million to Africa and more than 6 million to US partners around the world.

Therefore, the American continent will receive in total more than 20 million of the 80 million doses announced by Biden. This includes those channeled by Covax and those delivered directly to the countries of the region.

The shared vaccines are part of those approved for internal use in the US – those of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. These are in addition to another 60 million doses that Washington already donated in May from AstraZeneca, which has not yet received the go-ahead from US regulators.

In addition to those two large donations, Biden revealed last week at the G7 summit that the US purchased an additional 500 million vaccines from Pfizer / BioNTech. They will be delivered to about 100 countries in the next 2 years.