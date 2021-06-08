The US will distribute vaccines to other countries: “No political favors in return”

15 minutes.- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday that his country will distribute 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by the end of July.

Blinken clarified that the US will distribute the vaccines directly or through COVAX.

The statements were issued by Blinken during his appearance before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, as reported by CNN.

“We want to make sure that what we send abroad is safe and efficient and we are starting now. We will develop it in the next days and weeks from now until the end of July,” he said.

A first shipment that is already in preparation is of 25 million doses. Up to three-quarters of it will be sent in coordination with COVAX and the rest “we will deliver directly,” he said.

“All this based on science, based on equity and without political favors in return, not like other countries,” he argued in veiled reference to China or Russia.

The United States will distribute vaccines on several continents, shipping some six million vaccines to Latin America, seven million to Asia, and five million to Africa.

It expects to increase its production in the coming months so that it can make even more shipments.