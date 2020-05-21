United States It will deport 133 Mexicans on eight flights to the Mexico City as part of the agreements in the framework of the current pandemic to repatriate migrants who irregularly crossed the border. Read: Coronavirus Credits Dropper

Mexicans will be returned from the cities of San Diego, California, and Brownsville, Texas, both on the border with Mexico from where thousands of Mexicans and Central Americans, including asylum seekers, have been deported since the crisis began with the new coronavirus. .

As reported by the National Institute of Migration (INM) in a statement Tuesday night, US authorities “will carry out health protocols for the early detection of symptoms of COVID-19” and “only those persons who the date of repatriation do not show signs or are asymptomatic ”.

Once in the Mexican capital, the returnees will undergo a review “to detect signs related to COVID-19” and will be “provided with information on voluntary isolation,” added the INM, which did not mention that they will be tested. nor force them to remain in quarantine. On the contrary, he indicated that they will be helped to return to their places of origin.

These repatriations take place after the United States has deported to Guatemala at least 115 migrants who tested positive for the COVID-19.

Before the arrival of those infected, Guatemala suspended at least four times the arrival of flights with migrants and asked Washington that the deportees bring with them a certificate confirming that they are free of the disease. But despite the fact that some of the Guatemalans arrive in their country with this document, the Guatemalan authorities still carry out the tests, which have yielded several positives.

Mexico has not reported that it has requested a similar certificate and does not test returnees without symptoms.

The first of the flights with deported Mexicans arrived on Tuesday, the same day that the United States and Mexico reported that they will maintain the measures agreed in March to restrict traffic on the common border and that Mexicans and Central Americans who cross it illegally will be returned to Mexico immediately.

The next flights will take place on May 22, 26 and 29.

