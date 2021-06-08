The US will continue to “pressure” China to clarify the origin of COVID-19

15 minutes. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki stressed on Monday that the US will continue to “pressure” China to be “transparent” about the origin of COVID-19.

In a press conference, Psaki said that Washington will not give up “so easily” on its request for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. At the same time, he stressed that, “in coordination with the international community”, will act so that the Asian country “shares data and information”.

In this regard, he indicated that the United States will continue with its “commitment” to an investigation, “through diplomatic talks and national security.” It will also work with the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners to exert “pressure” and ensure that Beijing publishes “the underlying data.”

They do not stand idly by

“We are not going to stand idly by and accept that they said they will not participate, “added the spokeswoman.

Similarly, Psaki stressed that the United States is initiating its “own” review and process on the issue.

Thus, she said she was “sure” that the origin of COVID-19 will be one of the “topics of discussion” for the US president, Joe Biden, in the trip that begins this week and that will take him to the United Kingdom, the summit of NATO in Brussels or his long-awaited meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A joint study by the WHO and China concluded in March that the coronavirus was highly unlikely to come out of a laboratory. It also stipulated that it was most likely to jump from bats to humans by ways yet “to be determined.”

For its part, the United States this week expressed its desire to deepen the origin of COVID-19 and criticized China’s lack of “transparency” in this regard.