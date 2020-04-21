Add Trump statement /// Washington, Apr 21 2020 (.) – display: block; text-align: justify; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 10px; caret-color: rgb (64, 64, 64); color: rgb (64, 64, 64); font-family: ‘Courier New’; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: auto; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: auto; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration: none; The United States will buy 75 million barrels of crude to fill its strategic reserve taking advantage of the historical drop in prices, President Donald Trump announced Monday. display: block; text-align: justify; margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 10px; caret-color: rgb (64, 64, 64); color: rgb (64, 64, 64); font-family: ‘Courier New’; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; "We filled our strategic oil reserve … and we plan to put up to 75 million barrels in that reserve," Trump said during his daily press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He then specified that he would only buy that amount if Congress authorized the spending, or if the United States opened its storage capacity to third parties, in exchange for remuneration. Crude prices collapsed this Monday, and the US benchmark barrel closed well below zero, with investors paying to ditch the commodity.

On March 13, the president had already stated that he intended to top-fill the strategic reserve. On March 13, the president had already stated that he intended to top-fill the strategic reserve.

On April 17, that reserve contained 635 million barrels and the authorized limit is 713.5 million barrels. The US reserve, stored in a complex of four underground sites along the Gulf of Texas and Louisiana coasts in the south of the country, has a total capacity of 727 million barrels.

That crude oil is preserved to face possible emergencies, such as in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait; in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina; or in 2011 during the popular uprising in Libya. Occasional sales of that oil have also been made in recent years to fuel the state budget.

The value of a barrel of oil listed in New York (the WTI) for delivery in May fell this Monday after a hellish session in a saturated market. A phenomenon that joined the brutal drop in demand due to the economic paralysis caused by the pandemic. The unprecedented magnitude of this decline is largely due to technical factors and has been exacerbated by the fact that contracts with delivery in May expire on Tuesday. Those with those contracts have had to find buyers as soon as possible.

The 159-liter barrel of oil traded in New York came to cost $ 114 in 2011 after hitting a record $ 145 in 2008. This Monday closed at -37.63 dollars, its all-time low.

The WTI barrel had never dropped below $ 10 since that contract was created in 1983.

The situation should improve in the coming days, according to several analysts.vog / dax / mr-gma / yow / rsr