The US will begin this Tuesday to reunite migrant families separated in the Trump era

15 minutes. The government of President Joe Biden will begin this week to reunite migrant families separated during the previous Administration and will bring together 4 groups separated in 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday, the Secretary of Homeland Security of the United States (USA), Alejandro Mayorkas, said on Monday.

In an interview on CBS television, Mayorkas explained that in these 4 families there is a child separated from his parents when he was 3 years old. He also spoke of a Mexican mother and a Honduran mother, but did not elaborate on the rest.

“This is just the beginning,” Mayorkas said in a statement later released by the White House. “We will bring together this first group of families, and many more will follow. We recognize the importance of giving these families the stability and resources they need to recover.“he added.

The Biden Government estimates that More than 1,000 migrant families were separated as part of a Trump program to curb illegal migration in the United States. More than 5,000 children were distributed in different parts of the country, while many of their families were deported.

In the television interview, Mayorkas said that Biden’s task force to address this issue collaborated with the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents separated families, and other groups to “reunite families and repair the damage. “.

“Hundreds of families remain pending and we are going to reunite them allMayorkas added. “Our team is focused on finding each family and giving you the opportunity to reunite.”

Just a first step

Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU, said his organization is very pleased by the news of the gathering of 4 families. “But we don’t feel like this is a time for celebration“.

“We have been working on this for 4 years and we know how much remains to be done“Gelernt told the radio station NPR.” We hope that the Biden government will also recognize it, “he added.

In 2018, a federal court ordered the Trump administration to reunite thousands of migrant families. However, the ruling was of little use to many parents who had already been deported before the lawsuit was filed in court.

Biden signed an executive order in February to create the task force dedicated to reuniting families separated during the Trump Administration.

Said team is in the process of concluding many reunifications in the coming months. In early June he plans to give an account of what has been achieved, the White House said in the statement.