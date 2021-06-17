The US will allow asylum seekers to continue their process in the US

Reference image.

DRAFTING. Thousands of people who were waiting in Mexico for asylum in the United States have managed to enter and continue their process in the United States, revealed the authorities of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CPB)

“As of May 6, 2021, more than 10,000 of these individuals have been prosecuted in the United States,” said CBP Director Troy Miller.

Miller referred to the cases of asylum seekers processed under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which the administration of the former president Donald trump (2017-2021) launched in January 2019 and forced these people to wait in the neighboring country until their immigration files were resolved.

The official recalled that this program was suspended on January 21. This, a day after US President Joe Biden took office. It was made as part of this administration’s commitment to ensuring a “safe, orderly, and humane” immigration system.

There were also more than 178,000 detainees

During his virtual appearance, Miller also referred to the recent increase in the numbers of arrests on the border with Mexico. There was a total of 178,120 undocumented people intercepted last April, which ensured that it was an increase of 3% compared to March.

Of that total, he pointed out that more than 62% of the detainees were expelled under Title 42, a norm established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this allows expedited expulsions of undocumented immigrants as part of the US strategy to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Miller admitted that they are preparing for the “eventuality” of an end to that policy of the Trump administration. However, he did not reveal a date.

