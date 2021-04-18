The US warns Russia that there will be “consequences” if the opposition Navalni dies

The United States warned Russia on Sunday that there will be “consequences” if Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalni, currently on a hunger strike, dies in prison, while his supporters called protests across the country to denounce his situation.

A day after Navalni doctors said that prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin could go into cardiac arrest “at any time,” US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser said Washington had warned the Kremlin that Moscow would be “held accountable by the international community.”

Both France and Germany on Sunday joined criticism from several countries for Navalni’s treatment. Berlin announced that EU foreign ministers will discuss this issue on Monday and Paris has warned of possible additional sanctions.

Concerns about Navalni’s health are rising amid growing tension between Moscow and the West over a series of conflicts, including the increasing deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, interference in the US elections and other hostile activities.

Navalni’s team called for mass protests across Russia on Sunday to help save the life of the Russian opposition leader, who since March 31 has been on a hunger strike at the prison he is in to demand medical treatment. suitable for back pain and numbness of legs and hands that you suffer.

The mobilizations are scheduled for Wednesday night, just hours after the Kremlin chief delivered his long-awaited state of the nation address.

“It is time to act. We are not talking only about Navalni’s freedom, but about his life, ”said Leonid Volkov, his right hand, on the social network Facebook. And he added that Wednesday’s protests may be the decisive battle against “absolute evil.”

The authorities, however, have increased pressure on supporters of the main Kremlin opponent in recent months. More than 10,000 protesters have been detained between January and February.

Russian prosecutors on Friday asked a court to consider the Navalni Anti-Corruption Foundation and its network of regional offices as “extremist” organizations, a move aimed at vetoing them in Russia and for which they could imprison their members, and even their members. supporters.

– “He will not be allowed to die” –

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin, although the Russian ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, said that “(Navalni) will not be allowed to die in prison.” “But I can say that Mr Navalni is behaving like a hooligan,” he told the BBC.

The 44-year-old opponent has been imprisoned since January, when he returned to Russia after recovering from a poisoning for which he almost died and which, according to him, was orchestrated by Moscow, an accusation that the Kremlin denies.

Navalni is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence on charges of embezzlement, which he alleges is politically motivated, in a penal colony in the city of Pokrov, about 100 kilometers east of Moscow.

On a hunger strike for more than two weeks, their doctors said on Saturday their health had deteriorated and demanded that officials let them into the prison.

“Our patient can die at any moment,” said cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin, noting the high levels of potassium found in Navalni’s body. Doctors asked that the opponent be transferred to intensive care.

– “A matter of days” –

The US president said Saturday that Navalni’s plight was “totally unfair, totally inappropriate.”

“We urgently demand that Alexei Navalni receive adequate medical treatment and access to trusted doctors,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

His French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian added that the EU was watching the case and warned of possible additional EU sanctions against Russia.

Earlier this week, Washington imposed new sanctions against Moscow for a massive cyberattack, election meddling and other activities.

The opponent’s blood potassium level was 7.1 mmol (millimoles) per liter, his doctors said. From a level of 6.0 it is considered that the patient requires immediate treatment.

“Alexei is dying,” his spokesman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Saturday. “As it is, it is a matter of days,” he added.