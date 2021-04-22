The US warned the regime of the conditions to advance in the lifting of sanctions

April 22, 2021

The undersecretary of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States Department of State, Julie Chang, warned the Foreign Minister of the Nicolás Maduro regime, Jorge Arreaza, on Thursday of the conditions that the dictatorship must follow to achieve an eventual “uprising of sanctions ”.

Arreaza asked the US on Tuesday to “lift” the measures against the Maduro administration if “they are really committed to alleviating the difficulties” that Venezuelans are going through in their country. Given this, the State Department official responded this Thursday with the five-point suggestion through Twitter:

Hold free and fair elections. Respect human rights and freedom of the press. Release ALL 323 political prisoners. Stop chasing the opposition. Stop harassing NGOs

✅Stop harassing NGOs https://t.co/Bidk0GSroM – Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) April 22, 2021

