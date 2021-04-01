The US warned that it will defend its energy investments in Mexico

The United States Government assured this Wednesday that it was committed to defend fair treatment of US companies in the Mexican energy sector and to demand that the Mexican government fulfill its commitments under the new regional trade agreement (T-MEC).

Amid what it considered a deterioration in the investment climate, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said it had expressed to the Government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador its concerns about decisions in the energy sector Mexican in 2020.

“EE. The US has expressed concern to Mexico about the deteriorating climate for US energy investors in Mexico “said the office led by Ambassador Katherine Tai in its annual report on trade barriers in the world and which dedicates several pages to Mexico.

“We have emphasized to them that the US Government is committed to ensuring that US investors are treated fairly and that Mexico adheres to its T-MEC commitments.”

Reviewing the events in the Mexican energy sector during 2020, the USTR report refers to the July memorandum of that year from President López Obrador to regulatory bodies of the sector in which he established limits on private participation in the energy sector.

“The Mexican government has reportedly urged energy regulators to restore state control over the energy sector and prevent state energy companies from losing market share to private companies.”, says the US Government.

Exclusively dedicated to covering issues that occurred in 2020, the USTR report does not yet refer to the reforms promoted by López Obrador in Congress in 2021 to modify the Electricity Industry Law and the Hydrocarbons Law and that affect private companies.

However, the report echoes the concerns expressed in 2020 by powerful industry associations – such as the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Association of Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) – about bottlenecks by the Mexican government.

“Throughout 2020, US energy companies have complained of significant permitting delays, discriminatory application of regulations, and lack of notification regarding policy and regulatory changes,” ensures the report of the US Trade Representative.

On July 22, the US President summoned Mexican energy regulators in the National Palace to establish the guidelines for a new energy policy that would favor the interests of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX).

Also, the report makes mention of other events in the energy sector that have occurred since López Obrador came to power, including the decision to cancel the rounds of oil exploration bids and the pressure to renegotiate gas pipeline contracts in 2019.

In the report, the US denounces, among other issues, also Mexican barriers to US exports, including the delay in the authorization of biotechnological products in agriculture by the Federal Commission for the Prevention of Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS).

Also, the USTR makes mention of new Mexican customs regulations established without further notice as well as government purchases in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, among others where they consider that the Mexican government could be violating international standards.

The USTR report comes a week after 20 major U.S. private sector associations denounced in a letter to Trade Representative Tai the violation or possible violation by the Mexican government of at least 12 chapters of the T-MEC since last July.

