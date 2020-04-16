The Department of Justice of the United States, through a spokesman, assured that the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, would be “immediately arrested” if he dared to set foot on US territory. for any circustance, even if he were to travel to visit the United Nations headquarters.

Despite the fact that the building where the UN headquarters work, located in New York City in the United States, it is considered as neutral territory, since the presidents and heads of state only need that the nations they represent be member countries of the bloc in order to go to headquarters and deal with diplomatic matters, regardless of their relationship with the US government, Maduro’s case is different.

The Justice Department spokesperson explained that by not recognizing the dictator as president of the Latin American nation, they also do not recognize his diplomatic immunity, According to CNN journalist Osmary Hernández, published on her Twitter account.

“Nicolás Maduro will be arrested if he is in the United States. The United States Government does not recognize him as the head of state. The immunity of the head of state does not apply to him ”said the spokesman.

The spokesperson, who answered written questions submitted by CNN and other media, said that “Maduro would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison based on the charges in the indictment.”

According to the Justice Department, Maduro would face “immediate arrest” upon entering the United States, for example, if he traveled to New York to participate in a UN meeting.

On March 26, The US offered $ 15 million as a reward for the capture and delivery of Maduro, and 10 million for other Chavista officials such as Diosdado Cabello, Hugo Carvajal; after they were accused of narcoterrorism, corruption, money laundering and drug trafficking by the US Department of Justice.

This was reported by the federal prosecutor for the southern district of New York, Geoffrey Berman, in a virtual press conference. In addition, Venezuela’s declaration as a State promoting terrorism was ruled out.

“I want you to know that the State Department has offered a $ 15 million reward for the capture and conviction of Nicolás Maduro, and for the co-conspirators of the Maduro cartel, Hugo Carvajal, Diosdado Cabello and Clíver Alcalá, Tareck el Aissami, the Department has offered a reward of 10 million for his arrest, “Berman said at the time.

As part of the investigation, the United States Treasury confiscated $ 1,073 billion from Venezuelan defendants.

A few days after the US government accused the Venezuelan dictator and the entire Chavista leadership of narcoterrorism, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced the start of a colossal deployment of warships, aircraft and troops in the Caribbean and the Pacific as part of an anti-narcotics operation designed to curb drug trafficking in the region, especially off the coast of Venezuela.

Accompanied by Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump called the operation as “The largest in the West”, during a press conference at the White House.

The operation is under the control of the Southern Command of the United States Armed Forces, but it will have the help of other countries. Its objective will be to increase surveillance and drug seizures, especially preventing the Venezuelan regime from benefiting from drug trafficking, which Washington points to as the main source of support for its power.

For this, naval, air and land means will be used, involving the Armed Forces and also the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard has already seized more than 700 kilos of cocaine in the Caribbean, with an estimated value of $ 29 million. The operation had the cooperation of the Costa Rican authorities, where the four smugglers are detained. Donald Trump highlighted the mission, and warned that the military deployment will continue “until these threats are neutralized.”