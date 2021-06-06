The US wants to use it to transport tons of cargo around the world in an hour

The SpaceX Starship It was designed as an interplanetary ship, to transport humans and their resources to the Moon or Mars. However, you may also have useful here on Earth. The United States Air Force plans to use this type of rockets to transport tons of merchandise to any part of the world in less than an hour.

Be part of a internal Air Force program called ‘Rocket Cargo’. Its name could not be more descriptive, a program to have cargo rockets. The idea is that it is reusable and can carry a huge amount of payload. Today the Starship of SpaceX is the one that fulfills the most within that role.

While the Starship already manages to take off and land, it is not enough for the United States Air Force. You recently asked for a quote of $ 50 million to advance the development of Rocket Cargo and have an aerospace transportation system ready.

The program will help research a system that improves landing capabilities as well as take-off capabilities. They say they will design “a rocket loading and logistics bay for rapid loading and unloading” as well as “airborne the rocket after reentry to service places where a rocket or aircraft cannot land.”

At the moment are developing prototypes and concepts in collaboration with SpaceX. Starship is currently the only rocket in development planned to be used at Rocket Cargo, as it is the only rocket that meets the requirements. Dr. Greg Spanjers of the United States Air Force Research Laboratory stated the following:

“We spoke to various vendors that we see potentially coming to the table to compete for these contracts. SpaceX is without a doubt the most visible, there is no question about it … [pero] what you’re trying to do is get into an orbital or suborbital trajectory, lower the payload, and land it on planet Earth. There are several companies that have that technological capability today, not just SpaceX. “

Starship to connect planets, but also the world

Starship is SpaceX’s big bet right now. After a series of prototypes, it finally appears that the ship can take off and land without apparent problems. This gigantic ship was designed with an eye on Mars, as it is expected to be used to reach the Red Planet with people on board.

However, Before going to Mars the Starship will make trips to the Moon as well. And, perhaps point-to-point travel on Earth as well. If you can take off, go suborbit, and then land back on Earth … it means you can make point-to-point travel on Earth. It means transporting tens of tons of merchandise from Shanghai to Amsterdam in an hour, for example.

Via | CNBC