The US wants to stop Apple from favoring its own services on iOS

David Cicilline, a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives, introduced a new bill last week against the monopoly of major technology companies. The proposal, which should be approved in the coming weeks, includes restrictive measures that harm, among other companies, Apple.

The objective of this new legislative reform is, according to Cicilline, that the technologies cannot use their dominant position to favor their own products. The measures will apply to those technology companies with a market capital greater than 600,000 million dollars and a minimum of 50 million users per month in the United States.

In a meeting with journalists, Cicilline used Apple as an example, claiming that this measure would mean that the company it should let users decide which apps they want to use or remove. “It would be just as easy to download the other five applications as Apple’s so that they are not using their dominance of the market to favor their own products and services,” he confirmed.

Apple is not the only company that will have to abide by the restrictions of this new bill. The Democratic representative mentioned that they will also apply to companies like Amazon and its subscription service Prime, which hurts sellers who depend on online commerce.

Goodbye to Apple apps on the iPhone?

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13, 2020: Apple CEO Tim Cook showcasing the all-new iPhone 12 Pro at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Brooks Kraft / Apple Inc.)

According to Bloomberg, if Congress approves this package of measures, Apple will not be able to prevent users from removing their pre-installed applications and installing alternatives. However, the company will still be able to include its applications by default. The iPhone includes a large number of apps installed by default, such as FaceTime, Messages, Phone, Camera, Mail, Reminders, Photos, Safari, Maps, among others.

On the other hand, this new reform will also prohibit platforms from modifying the default configuration to direct users to their own products.

In Europe, measures have also been proposed that could seriously harm Apple and other tech companies. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, confirmed that the European Commission’s Digital Services Act could pose a security and privacy hazard to Apple, and was shown to debate to find a way that benefits both parties.

