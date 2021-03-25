The US wants to increase taxes on companies with an agreement in the OECD

March 24, 2021

The Joe Biden government is in favor of a tax hike on US companies under a global agreement negotiated at the OECD, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday.

At a Senate hearing, Jellen was questioned about the White House’s idea of ​​raising corporate income tax from 21% to 28% and its impact on competitiveness.

“I think it would be important to do it within the framework of a global agreement,” he said.

According to the official, negotiations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) could “create a regime in which there is a minimum tax rate on companies” in the world. It is about ending the “destructive race” that consists of lowering taxes on companies in the name of competitiveness, he said.

“We are committed to working, to trying to reach (an agreement) on an international scale,” he added.

Source AFP

