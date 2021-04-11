The US wants free and fair elections in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru

15 minutes. The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, wished this Friday free and fair elections in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru, which this Sunday will hold elections, respectively.

“On behalf of the US people, I wish the citizens of Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru a successful election on April 11 that is fair, free, accessible and peaceful,” Blinken said in a statement.

He added that respect for results, fundamental freedoms and accountability must go hand in hand with a “fair and free” vote.

He believed that democracy flourishes when citizens and governments actively promote equality before the law and human rights for all.

“You have to stay alert”

“History has shown that societies that follow an undemocratic path have difficulties to regain lost ground,” he recalled.

In his view, to prevent this from happening, we must remain vigilant to strengthen democratic institutions that support law enforcement. Also a free press, good government and that create systems that solve problems to move forward into the future.

Blinken made mention of the signing 20 years ago in Lima of the Inter-American Democratic Charter. In it he says that “democracy is a way of life based on freedom and the improvement of economic, social and cultural conditions for the peoples of the Americas.”

And he indicated his hope that this democratic path will be preserved next Sunday and on future occasions.

In the elections in Ecuador, the president and vice president of the Republic will be elected; while Peru hosts general elections; and Bolivia will live the second round of the elections to elect the governors of four departments.