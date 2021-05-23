The US wants a two-state solution in the Middle East but not now

15 minutes. The government of US President Joe Biden wants to move towards a two-state solution – one Palestinian and one Israeli – for the Middle East conflict, but not now, because it sees other priorities after the recent escalation of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Following the truce between the two parties that began on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is preparing to travel to the region in the coming days on a date yet to be confirmed to help settle the cessation of hostilities.

In an interview with the ABC channel, the Foreign Minister stressed that Biden, who was personally involved to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to accept a truce, is committed to a two-state solution.

Not necessarily today

“In the end it is the only way to guarantee the future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, and of course the only way to give the Palestinians a state to which they are entitled,” Blinken said.

“This is where we have to go,” he added, “but I don’t think it’s something that necessarily has to be today.”

In this sense, the head of US diplomacy pointed out that the conditions must first be created that allow both parties to engage in “a meaningful and positive path” leading to the creation of two states.

And he warned that if there is no “positive change”, and especially if no way is found to help Palestinians live with dignity and hope, the cycle of violence is likely to repeat itself, which, he pointed out, will not no one is interested.

A first step is the truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which Blinken called “crucial” to turn around and “build something positive” in the region.

“It has put us where we needed to be, which was to end the violence as soon as possible to stop human suffering and put ourselves in a position where we can turn around to build something more positive, which has to start by addressing the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, “he reflected.

A step by step process

Then, he continued, there should be a process of rebuilding “all that has been lost” and finally getting both parties “involved to try to start making real improvements in people’s lives, so that Israelis and Palestinians can live. with the same security measures, in peace and have dignity. “

Asked about how the US is going to help the reconstruction of Gaza without the aid ending up in the hands of Hamas, Blinken said that Washington will continue to work with “trusted independent parties” and assured that the group, which de facto rules in the strip, will not it has brought nothing but “ruin” to the Palestinians by its “mismanagement”.

He further regretted the “indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israeli civilians” that have provoked a response, because “Israel has the right to defend itself”.

According to Blinken, the challenge now is to help the Palestinians, and in particular the “moderates” and the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), to achieve better results and he considered that at this point Israel has an important role to play.

Unknown about the future of Trump’s plan

In a second interview this Sunday with the television network CNN, Blinken avoided commenting on the future of the plan for the Middle East proposed by the Administration of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

This initiative suggested a two-state solution that served Israel’s interests and offered the Palestinians limited sovereignty over their future country while leaving Israeli settlements intact.

Blinken explained without giving much detail that the Biden government “is going to look at everything that has been done before to learn”, as it has done in other areas, and see what makes sense and what does not.

“But our point of attention now is to address the humanitarian situation, begin reconstruction and speak intensely with everyone,” he concluded.

Rule out big deal with North Korea

Likewise, Antony Blinken ruled out on Sunday that there will be a great agreement between Washington and Pyongyang, considering that the denuclearization of North Korea can only take place step by step with “calibrated diplomacy.”

In an interview with the ABC channel, Blinken recalled that none of the previous US administrations were able to reach an agreement with North Korea, which has allowed its nuclear program to become “more advanced and more dangerous” over time.

“I don’t think there is going to be a great deal with which this is going to be resolved in one fell swoop,” acknowledged Blinken, who said that “calibrated diplomacy” and “clear steps on the part of the North Koreans are necessary to move forward.”

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden received his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In at the White House. The US president stressed that Washington and Seoul are willing to deal diplomatically with Pyongyang to “take pragmatic steps.”