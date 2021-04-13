The US urges to install a ‘software’ update due to a Microsoft failure

The United States Government ordered all its agencies on Tuesday, while urging the rest of users, to install the latest security system update for the Exchange Server service from Microsoft that protects you from new vulnerabilities detected in the software.

“Microsoft today released a critical Exchange update. We urge all Microsoft Exchange Server owners and operators to update the system immediately “, they indicated from the White House in a statement.

Exchange Server is a service of email and calendar used by Microsoft’s Windows Server operating systems, aimed primarily at the corporate use by companies and governments.

The Administration led by Joe Biden indicated that cybersecurity is one of its top priorities and described the order to agencies to update the system as a sign of “leading by example.”

The Government also announced that if these vulnerabilities resulted in “a major incident”, the response it would be coordinated with the private sector through the Unified Coordination Group.

The bugs in Microsoft’s software were found and reported to the company by the US National Security Agency (NSA).

In early March, Exchange Server was already the victim of a massive attack by hackers supported by the Government of China, who gained access to dozens of email accounts.

This group of hackers sought to steal information to US organizations in fields as diverse as infectious disease research, law firms, higher education, defense contractors, think tanks and NGOs.

Through the failures in the system that they managed to identify, they accessed the server, from which they could steal information such as email accounts and contacts and at the same time installing elements of malicious software or malware.