The US urges the release of figures from the former interim government of Bolivia

The United States on Saturday demanded the release of figures from the former interim government of Bolivia, detained and prosecuted since mid-March, for an alleged coup against former President Evo Morales.

“We urge the Bolivian government to make clear its support for peace, democracy and national reconciliation with the release of the detained ex-hierarchs,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The head of US diplomacy also expressed the “deep concern” of the United States over “the growing anti-democratic signals and the politicization of the judicial system in Bolivia.”

Former interim president Jeanine Áñez, arrested on March 14 on charges of “sedition”, “terrorism” and “conspiracy”, is in preventive detention in a La Paz prison for a period of six months.

On Tuesday charges were added for signing “resolutions contrary to the Constitution and laws, breach of duties, crimes against public health and discrimination,” said the Secretary General of the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office, Edwin Quispe.

Two of his former ministers were also detained as arrest warrants were issued against other opposition figures.

Bolivia asked the United States last week “not to intervene” in its internal affairs, after the State Department expressed “concern” over the arrests.

Áñez assumed the presidency of Bolivia on an interim basis in November 2019 in her capacity as second vice president of Congress after the resignation of Evo Morales and all previous positions in the chain of succession.

Morales resigned amid violent protests against him over accusations of fraud in the October elections of that year, in which the president was consecrated president for a fourth consecutive term, and after the military and police commanders removed his support. . The protests before and after Morales’ departure left 35 dead.

Morales, who went into exile in Mexico and then Argentina, returned to Bolivia after the victory of his dolphin Luis Arce in the October 2020 elections, who succeeded Áñez.

