By Steve Holland and Gabriella Borter

WASHINGTON / NEW YORK, Apr 2 (.) – On Thursday, the Trump administration joined local authorities in advising Americans to wear face masks when they venture out of the home during the coronavirus pandemic, while the number of deaths in The United States first increased by 1,000 in a single day.

At a White House press conference, Deborah Birx, a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will add a recommendation on masks to the guidelines on protective measures.

However, Birx said that Americans, almost all of whom have been told to stay home except for essential exits, should not develop a “false sense of security” that they are fully protected from respiratory illness by covering their face.

Trump, in response to questions from journalists at the conference, said that only “if people want to use them, can they do it.”

As of Thursday night, the number of deaths in the United States from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, was 5,887, with more than 243,000 cases in all 50 states.

Global cases topped a million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths, according to a . count based on data from each country.

White House medical experts have predicted that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans could die, even if confinement orders are followed.

The Trump Administration, the CDC and public health authorities have been hesitant on the issue of face masks since the pandemic broke out, initially telling healthy people that such measures were unnecessary or even counterproductive.

THERE IS NO PLACE FOR THE DEAD

The mayors of New York and Los Angeles urged residents to cover their faces. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio cited studies showing that the virus can be transmitted by infected people who don’t show symptoms.

“Which means that when you cover your face you are protecting everyone else,” de Blasio said.

The Democratic mayor suggested that New Yorkers wear scarves or other face masks because medical-grade protective equipment was scarce.

An emergency stock of medical supplies maintained by the US Administration has almost run out of protective clothing for doctors and nurses.

In New York City, where at least 1,400 people have died from the virus, hospitals and morgues struggled to treat the seriously ill and bury the dead.

Funeral and cemetery directors reported an increase in demand not seen in decades, as cases surpassed 50,000 in the city.

Crematories prolonged their work hours and burned the bodies until night, while the bodies were piled up so quickly that city officials searched for temporary burial sites in other parts of the state.

“We have been preparing for the worst case scenario, which is beginning to materialize in many ways,” said Mike Lanotte, director of the New York State Association of Funeral Directors.

