15 minutes. The United States will not shut down its economy a second time in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections, according to US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

He claimed that the measure would bring even more problems than benefits.

“We cannot shut the economy down again,” Mnuchin told CNBC.

“I think we have learned that if you close the economy you are going to do more damage. Not only economic damage, but also in other areas: medical problems and in other areas that you leave on hold,” he said.

“I think what the president did was very prudent, but we have learned a lot,” defended the head of the US Treasury.

Likewise, Mnuchin highlighted the stimulus measures introduced, recalling that there is still a trillion dollars more to reach the economy this month “which will have a great impact.”

He expressed the government’s willingness to return to Congress to ask for more funds to support the country’s workers.

“We are going to bring everyone back to work. That is my priority job now,” he stressed.

Good news

More than 1.54 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week in the United States, in a new week of decline. However, There are already more than 42 million requests in just over two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The downward trend continues in recent weeks, which points to a slow but steady recovery of employment in the US.

In the previous week, 1.89 million applications for unemployment benefits were received. The weekly figure has dropped since the week ending March 28 There were 6.9 million requests for benefits of this type. The reason: More states have been allowing business to reopen.