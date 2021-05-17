The US Supreme Court will examine an abortion case

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to reconsider women’s right to abortion, which, given its conservative majority, may be a historic turn in favor of opponents of pregnancy termination.

The case, which involves a Mississippi law prohibiting most abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation, will be examined during the next court session, which begins in October.

It will be the first abortion case to address the nine-member high court, three of whom were appointed during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021).

“Alarm bells are ringing loudly at the threat to reproductive rights,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which has taken legal action against Mississippi law. “The Supreme Court has just accepted to study a text that, without a doubt, violates almost 50 years of its own decisions,” he stressed.

In the United States, in the absence of a legislative framework, it was the Supreme Court that recognized the right of women to abortion in an emblematic decision of 1973 in the case “Roe vs. Wade ”. The high court later specified that women can abort while the fetus is still “not viable”, which corresponds to about 22 weeks of pregnancy.

But some of the American population, especially in religious circles, continues to be fiercely opposed to voluntary terminations of pregnancy and conservative states have been passing laws to restrict women’s access to these procedures, forcing many clinics to close their clinics. doors.

Rules that directly contradict the framework established by the Supreme Court, particularly those that prohibit all abortions or limit abortions to the first weeks of pregnancy, have so far been systematically overruled by the courts.

The Mississippi law, which dates back to 2018, was blocked in the first instance and then on appeal. Its authors then decided to file an appeal with the highest court in the country.

The law prohibits abortions after the 15th week, except in the case of a medical emergency or serious fetal abnormalities, and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

The Supreme Court could have refused to review the case, as it generally does, which would have validated the decisions of the lower courts. By agreeing to consider the appeal, he suggests that he might influence them.

The high court did not indicate its motivations, but said it wanted to limit itself to answering a legal question: “Are all the prohibitions of abortion before the viability (of the fetus) are contrary to the Constitution?”

– Reduce the scope –

The Supreme Court’s decision to rule on the issue was applauded by opponents of abortion.

“This is a historic opportunity for the Supreme Court to recognize the right of states to protect unborn children from the horrors of late and painful abortions,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List.

But defenders of women’s right to decide about their bodies expressed concern.

“Anti-abortion policies have abused their powers for this very moment: to give a chance to a Supreme Court committed to taking away our right to abortion,” lamented Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood, which runs numerous abortion clinics.

To convince the electorate of the religious right, Trump promised during the 2016 election campaign to appoint judges to all federal courts with conservative values, and in particular opposed to abortion.

During his tenure, Trump brought three justices to the Supreme Court, two of whom replaced justices protecting women’s rights: Conservative Brett Kavanaugh succeeded moderate Anthony Kennedy in 2018, and then Amy Coney Barrett, a fervent Catholic. opposed to abortion, she replaced feminist champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September 2020.

This galvanized opponents of abortion and states have multiplied restrictive rules hoping to give the Court a chance to take up the issue.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, in addition to Mississippi, 12 other states since 2019 have passed laws prohibiting abortion at various stages of pregnancy. And Planned Parenthood said more than 500 abortion restrictions have been enacted since the beginning of the year.

Experts estimate that the Supreme Court probably will not completely invalidate the ruling of “Roe v. Wade ”. But it can reduce its scope, by giving states more and more freedom to ban abortions, which risks increasing territorial disparities in the country.