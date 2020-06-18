Protesters in front of the Supreme Court during the debate on the DACA that protects the young children of immigrants (. / Jonathan Ernst / file)

The United States Supreme Court decided this Thursday to keep the program of Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth known as « dreamers » from deportation.

In a adjusted decision, by 5 votes in favor and 4 against, the Supreme Court rejected the decision of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to end the program which for the past eight years has benefited many undocumented immigrants who came to the country as children.

The President of the Supreme Court, the Conservative John Roberts, joined the four progressive judges to determine that it would be « capricious » and « arbitrary » to end the program adopted by the democratic president Barack Obama to give protection against deportations and work permits to these young people, mainly from Latin America and many of whom do not remember their country of origin.

“We are not deciding whether DACA or its termination are sound policies. We refer only to whether the agency complied with the procedural requirements that would provide a reasoned explanation for its action.Roberts wrote in the minutes.

The failure means that the almost 700 thousand immigrants, mostly young adults currently enrolled in DACA, they will remain protected from deportation and will be eligible to obtain two-year renewable work permits.

Thanks to DACA, thousands of these young people were able to continue with their university studies and many others were able to get a better job, and all come out of the shadows in which they lived, even without knowing it.

« Do I look illegal? » Asks a young « dreamer »

Three out of four Americans (74%) supported granting legal status for « dreamers », according to a survey released by the Pew Center on the eve of the Supreme Court decision.

The migratory protection made many « dreamers » the first university students in their family, and some want to be engineers and other lawyers to try to help immigrants like them. However, the Trump government vetoed « dreamers » of congressionally approved college emergency scholarships within the $ 2.2 trillion rescue package to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus. Some prestigious universities rejected the funds, citing the new policy.

The ruling does not prevent Trump from trying to shut down the program again. But your administration unlikely to end DACA ahead of November 3 elections in which the president seeks a second four-year term.

