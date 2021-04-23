The US suggests not traveling to Honduras due to COVID-19 and crime

Through its travel advisory section of the State Department, the United States suggested not traveling to Honduras for now.

DRAFTING. Do not travel to Honduras due to the current situation due to COVID-19 is the recommendation issued by the Department of State of USA through its travel advisory site to its citizens.

The alert was shared yesterday, Tuesday, April 20, and asks to reconsider the trips to the heart of Central America due to criminality; the document states that the risk in some areas has increased.

The travel advisory related to the health panorama was classified as «level four»By the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). So, according to the indication, there is a “high” level of coronavirus in the country.

Red zone”

According to the summary provided by the State Department, Honduras suffers from violent crimes, with homicides as well as armed robberies being common. They also point out that there is activity related to maras and gangs, such as extortion, rapes, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Likewise, it indicates that the National Police and emergency services «they don’t have enough resources to respond effectively to criminal incidents ”.

Specifically, the letter warns not to travel to the department of Thanks god. They describe that it is an isolated area and that it suffers from high rates of criminal activity and drug trafficking.

“The infrastructure is weak, the government services are limited and the police and military presence is scarce«, They add.

Likewise, they point out that the U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in Gracias a Dios. They even mention that their employees are restricted from traveling to that area.

Specifically, the United States Government urged its citizens not to visit the department of Gracias a Dios in Honduras.Suggestions

Therefore, the Department also issued a list of recommendations for Americans who decide to travel to Honduras:

See the Embassy page on COVID-19 Visit the CDC’s website on travel and COVID-19 Avoid demonstrations Be aware of your surroundings Avoid walking or driving at night Do not physically resist any attempted assault Be especially vigilant when visiting a bank or ATM Do not show signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry Take precautions using telephones in public, even on board vehicles if stopped by vehicular traffic Visit the site to travel to high-risk areas. Enroll in the STEP program for the smart traveler, to receive alerts and make it easier for the country to locate you in case of an emergency Follow the State Department on Facebook and Twitter Review the Crime and Safety report for Honduras US citizens traveling abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the checklist.Note to our readers:

