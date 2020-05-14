15 minutes. The United States granted only two asylums on the border with Mexico since the entry into force, on March 21, of the restrictions in response to the emergency by COVID-19.

Also protected, according to health professionals, numerous deportations of immigrants, including minors.

The Washington Post, citing unpublished data from the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), noted that the Administration of US President Donald Trump suspended many of the processes for immigrants, including children and asylum seekers.

Similarly, under the emergency umbrella, the Administration has also “expelled” 20,000 immigrants. This crossed the border without authorization, protected by the American code known as title 42, added the capital publication.

The Post notes that the USCIS conducted 59 screening interviews between March 21 and May 13 with asylum seekers under the Convention Against Torture. It is the only category of protection that is still available.

Mercilessly

The information added that 54 people who applied for asylum rejected them and three more cases are pending. This according to these statistics, which do not specify the nationality of the applicants or any other demographic information about them.

The newspaper highlights that in 2018 the immigration courts granted 13,248 asylums to immigrants. They applied for this benefit to prevent deportation from the United States, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

For its part, The New York Times newspaper anticipated that the Trump Administration is seeking to indefinitely extend restrictions on the border due to the pandemic. Intended to limit immigration across land borders until authorities decide that there is no further danger of infection for Americans.

The United States and Mexico agreed to restrict non-essential travel since March 21 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The measure had previously entered into force on the border with Canada.

For a long time

But, according to the New York newspaper, the new order under review by various government agencies is designed to extend the restrictions indefinitely.

Once issued by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert R. Redfield, the border measure could be in effect until he decides the virus is no longer a threat. , explains the journalistic version.

“I am extending the duration of the order until I determine that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 in the United States is no longer a danger to public health,” reads the draft order obtained by the Times.

The danger of decision

In addition, on Wednesday it was known that hundreds of doctors, nurses, as well as workers and public health professionals signed a public letter. There they call on the CDC to stop the order attributed to presidential adviser Stephen Miller. They consider using the coronavirus emergency to deport large numbers of immigrant children and other vulnerable people.

“The decision to stop asylum processes ‘to protect public health’ is not based on evidence or science,” say the more than 770 signatories.

In the letter they warn that the order risks “tens of thousands of lives and threatens to amplify dangerous anti-immigrant sentiment and xenophobia.”