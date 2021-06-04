The US still does not give an explanation to the UFOs detected by its Navy, but rules out that they are extraterrestrial

US intelligence sources have admitted that there is no evidence that the recently declassified sightings for his Navy be ufo, but it has not given no explanation as to what they can be, according to what the American newspaper New York Times has advanced this Thursday. In a few weeks, the Pentagon plans to publish a long report on these phenomena.

The same sources rule out that they are weapons or military devices developed by the US The final report, which will contain some more explanations, sIt will be sent to Congress on June 25.

In recent weeks, several sightings in recent years on navy ships. On-board radars have registered unidentified objects flying and moving at great speed, and that they are capable of both air and water.

The most recent has been the case of a Navy ship that was surrounded by 14 very fast machines. Another recent case was that of a pyramidal object that was detected by radar at high speed.

Many of these sightings, known in recent weeks, were made in June 2019 off the west coast of the US, where a concentration of unidentified flying objects could have occurred.

Sources consulted by researchers of the UFO phenomenon have highlighted that no known military apparatus It has such speed and mode features.

One possibility is that it is devices developed by foreign governments. What the sources consulted by the Times do rule out is that it is about alien ships.

Last year the Pentagon created the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Unit (UAP), to investigate unexplained sightings made by their pilots: unknown objects that reach incredible speeds and with a movement capacity that exceeds known technology and until now and even the laws of physics. The objective of the UAP is to find an explanation for these phenomena.