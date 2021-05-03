The US states that should be more careful at this time of the pandemic, according to an epidemiologist

According to the CDC, more than 104 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States. But it is not the time to cast the bells to the flight regarding the pandemic declared by the World Health Organization in 2020, because although the cases of disease are on the decline, some US states should be more careful at this time of the pandemic, explains an epidemiologist.

Although figures from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that practically a third of Americans have been vaccinated, so you might think that the pandemic is about to end, there is a phenomenon that worries experts: the speed with which people are getting vaccinated is decreasing. This implies that in some states the percentage of people vaccinated against COVID-19 does not exceed 30 percent.

According to the epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, there are 14 states that register high rates of new infections in combination with low vaccination rates, so they must “be careful” to prevent the number of patients increasing while vaccines are slowing down.

“We are seeing vaccines fall precipitously in terms of new vaccines. During the last four or five days, we’ve had more people in this country vaccinated just for the second dose rather than the first, which indicates that the numbers are going down ”, warned Dr. Osterholm in his Osterholm Update podcast on April 29. “We still have some big holes,” he said.

The states indicated by the infectious disease expert and the estimated percentage of people vaccinated in each, according to CDC data, are the following:

Alabama, with just over 23 percent of people vaccinated.

Arkansas, with just over 25 percent of people vaccinated.

Georgia, with approximately 24 percent.

Idaho, with almost 27 percent.

Indiana, with almost 27 percent.

Louisiana, with just over 26 percent.

Mississippi, with almost 24 percent.

Missouri, with 27 percent.

Oklahoma, with 29 percent.

South Carolina, with 27 percent.

Tennessee, with 24 percent.

Texas, with 27 percent.

West Virginia, with 30 percent.

Wyoming, with 27 percent.

Dr. Osterholm’s warning comes as other reports spread that millions of people in the US have not had the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines that require it and when other research indicates that the suggested social distance of six feet may be insufficient when encountering other people indoors.

