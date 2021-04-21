The US sport supports the Floyd case verdict but believes that “much work remains”

Leagues, teams and sports greats in the United States spoke out in favor of Tuesday’s guilty verdict against former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of African-American George Floyd but they warned that “much work remains to be done.”

The NBA, the most active competition in the protests against this crime committed in May 2020, issued a statement a few minutes after the verdict was read in Minneapolis.

“The assassination of George Floyd it was a turning point in the way we see (the issues of) race and justice in our country, and we are happy that justice has been done, ”said the basketball league in a joint text with its players’ association.

“But we also recognize that much work remains to be done” and “we will redouble our efforts to advocate for significant change in the areas of criminal and police justice,” he stressed.

Numerous current and former NBA figures immediately expressed on Twitter their support for the jury’s decision, which unanimously found Chauvin guilty of all three counts of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter with which he was charged in this trial, converted in symbol of police brutality against minorities in the United States.

“ACCOUNTABILITY” was limited to saying Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, one of the figures most involved with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.

“Justice and accountability. Things I never thought I would see. There’s a lot more work to do, but this is a great start to working toward the reform this country NEEDS, ”said Karl-Anthony Towns, star of the Minneapolis-based Minnesota Timberwolves.

– Months of protests –

Throughout 2020, more basketball stars, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) or Stephen Curry (Warriors) participated in the massive marches to protest against the crime of Floyd and to demand an end to police brutality against black people in the country.

The shock at the crime committed by former white police officer Chauvin, who was videotaped kneeling for more than nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, It happened when the NBA and the rest of the competitions were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the resumption of the NBA season in July behind closed doors at Disney World (Orlando), players carried out daily acts of protest, such as kneeling during the pregame anthem, a gesture that was replicated at sports tournaments. from many other countries.

In another moment of great tension, players went on a game strike in August following a police attack on another black man, Jacob Blake, which was followed by some teams in the soccer league (MLS) and Major League Baseball.

“I was going to make a celebratory tweet but then sadness hit me because we are celebrating something that is clear as day,” said Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka on Tuesday, who then managed to get the Cincinnati WTA tournament to stop activities one day after the attack on Blake.

“The fact that there have been so many injustices to make us hold our breath before this result is really revealing,” added the young woman, champion of four Grand Slam tournaments.

The MLS and the American Football League (NFL), in addition to many of their teams, and the baseball players association also spoke out in favor of the verdict and greater equality and social justice in the country.

“While today’s verdict cannot heal the unspeakable pain of a violently taken human life, it does honor George’s holy life. Floyd“Said the MLS. “Justice for one person should not overshadow the cry for equal justice for all.”