The US should study ways to offset the impact of systemic racism: Fed’s Bostic

WASHINGTON, Apr 15 (Reuters) – The United States should evaluate “a wide range of options” to offset the impact of slavery and systemic racism on the financial health of African-American families, and reparations could be one of the alternatives, he said. Thursday the president of the Federal Reserve of Atlanta, Raphael Bostic.

“The issues surrounding African Americans and wealth creation and the role of the state in preventing that from happening have long been recognized,” Bostic said during a forum organized by The Atlantic magazine.

“It is important that we consider a wide range of possibilities and approaches to try to amend that. (Financial) reparations are one of them,” he added.

A panel of the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a commission to study possible reparations for the descendants of people enslaved in the country until the Civil War ended the practice, through cash payments or other forms of restitution that would recognize centuries of unpaid work.

Bostic, the first and so far only African-American appointed to head one of the Fed’s 12 regional banks, has been emphatic in condemning the ravages of systemic racism, whether through slavery or more recent practices such as mortgage discrimination, that hamper the ability of black families to generate wealth.

But the Federal Reserve system as a whole has been taking notice of the problem, as it has effects on two key economic issues: long-term labor productivity and the unemployment rate, which among African-Americans remains much higher than that of the United States. The whites. The Fed expects this gap to narrow with its ultra-expansive policies.

Although this is largely a political issue, Fed officials argue that their best weapon is to ensure that job growth remains as robust as possible for long periods of time.

Continue reading the story

However, there are other strategies that could come into play, such as using the Fed’s monetary capacity to ensure that blacks and other minorities take advantage of tools – like mortgage refinancing – to the same extent as whites.

“We need to spend more time … bringing together a wide range of people to work on those solutions so that we can figure out what’s viable,” Bostic said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)