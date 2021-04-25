The US sends resources to India to contain the pandemic

15 minutes. The US announced this Sunday the “immediate” shipment of new medical resources and raw materials to manufacture vaccines to India to face “urgently” the serious clinical crisis that the country is going through due to the pandemic.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, spoke by phone this Sunday with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval. During the conversation, he expressed his “deep solidarity” with the people of India in the face of the boom in COVID-19 cases.

“The United States is working around the clock to deliver resources and supplies” to India, Sullivan spokeswoman Emily Horne said in a statement.

Specifically, the North American country will make raw materials “immediately available to India” that are “urgently required to manufacture the Covishield vaccine”. This drug is produced by the Serum Institute of India with technology from Oxford and AstraZeneca.

To help treat patients and protect medical personnel, the United States will send “supplies of therapy, tests, respirators, and personal protective equipment.” It is also studying the possibility of providing oxygen generation supplies as well, according to the note.

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will grant funding to the Indian manufacturer BioE to reach its goal of producing “at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022,” Horne continued. .

In addition, the United States will send to India a group of public health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Agency for Development (USAID), to help Indian authorities control the pandemic.

COVID-19 in India

India on Sunday surpassed 190,000 deaths from COVID-19 after four consecutive days, breaking its own record for deaths and infections. The country is currently going through an aggressive wave of disease that has put drug supply and clinical capacity in crisis.

The Asian country has the worst spread data in the world and is experiencing a critical moment, with the overload of health centers in the most affected regions, and the shortage of medical supplies for treating the virus.

Sullivan stressed in his call with Doval that India “sent assistance to the US” at the beginning of the pandemic, when their hospitals were collapsed. That is why Washington is determined to return the favor and “help the country in its time of need,” the statement said.