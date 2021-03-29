The US Senate approves the testimony of witnesses in the second trial against Trump – Lanza Digital

Former US President Donald Trump / Lanza

Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on mail Share on whatsapp

Trump would have refused at first to ask the protesters to abandon the incursion to the Capitol

The unexpected vote of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has caused the United States Senate to admit the possibility that the parties may call witnesses to testify on the case against former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection during the assault on June 6. January to the Capitol.

Five Republican senators, including Graham, a staunch Trump supporter, have come out in favor of the procedure after prosecuting attorney Jamie Raskin stated his intention to call at least Republican Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler to testify, which revealed a crucial conversation between Trump and Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, occurred during the assault.

He refused to ask the protesters to abandon the raid

According to this conversation, Trump would have initially refused to ask the protesters to abandon the raid despite McCarthy’s requests, at the beginning of a heated discussion in which Trump ugly the politician who the assailants, according to Republican witnesses From the conversation, they “seemed to care more” about the outcome of the presidential election, fraudulent according to unfounded theories defended by Trump, than McCarthy himself.

The vote has been approved by 55 votes in favor to 45 against and could, almost in all probability, extend the course initially planned for this Saturday in the Senate, where its occupants planned to vote directly if Trump was acquitted or found guilty.

No intention of calling witnesses

In principle, Democratic lawyers had no intention of calling witnesses and limited themselves to their initial presentation against Trump to, at the very least, highlight the role played by the now-former president, who hours before the assault encouraged his protesters to march on The capitol.

Nor did Trump’s defense want to call their own witnesses, after a three-hour presentation this Friday in which they categorically rejected all the accusations against their client. One of Trump’s main lawyers, Michael van der Veen, had stated that it would be necessary to call “a hundred witnesses” to corroborate the innocence of his client, if necessary.

A political trial with no end in sight

Now, Trump’s team considers that what seemed like a quiet procedure has now turned into an impeachment trial with no end in sight. “This is never going to end,” a source close to the team told CNN.

The senators have retired to deliberate on the next steps to follow, taking into account that each witness must receive individual approval and by a simple majority of the upper house – that is, receive 51 votes in favor – to testify.

Along with Graham, Republican Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse have also voted in favor of the declaration.

Related topics