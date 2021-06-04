The US sees no evidence that the UFOs sighted in its skies are from aliens

Image captured by a United States Navy pilotReuters

The US intelligence service does not explain the origin of these aerial phenomena

There are a total of 120 recorded incidents in US airspace

They do not rule out that they are spy planes from China or Russia

According to the investigation, the vast majority of the 120 incidents recorded in the airspace of the United States did not originate in its territory, so they do not rule out that they may be spy planes belonging to its adversaries, such as China or Russia.

“There is no visual evidence of little green men”

“Most people would be expecting visual evidence of little green men, which is almost certainly not the case, “explained a congressman to CNN, referring to expectations about the content of the report.

They also do not expect US intelligence to release information about this case if those strange sightings are actually state-of-the-art technology sent by a foreign adversary, according to some US media.

The investigation is ongoing as intelligence experts need more information to arrive at conclusive evidence.

Obama is also looking for answers

The budget for the investigation of these aerial phenomena continues to be debated in Congress. Some in favor of putting more resources and others against. A debate that has moved to American society and even to the same Barack Obama, who came to recognize on James Corden’s The Late Late Show that he had seen images of unidentified aerial phenomena that defied rational explanations.

“We don’t know what they are and we can’t explain how they move,” Obama explained of the thousands of UFO sightings. “We must take them seriously.”