The US Secretary of Homeland Security arrives in Mexico

MEXICO CITY

This afternoon, Alejandro Mayorkas, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, arrived in Mexico to hold a series of meetings with federal cabinet officials.

This is the official’s first trip abroad after being ratified in office last February.

I just arrived in Mexico City for my first trip abroad as @DHSGov Secretary. I look forward to a productive visit that further strengthens the close partnership between our two nations, ”he shared on Twitter.

Secretary Mayorkas will meet at first with the Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard at the facilities of the Secretary of Foreign Relations and later with the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; General Luis Rodríguez Bucio, commander of the National Guard, commanders of the secretaries of National Defense and the Navy, as well as the head of the National Institute of Migration, Francisco Garduño.

The issues that the officials will address are border security, progress in vaccination in this region, migration and the southern border program of Mexico.

In the evening, Alejandro Mayorkas will hold a meeting with officials from the US embassy in Mexico and will offer a message to the media in our country.

On May 6, Secretaries Marcelo Ebrard and Alejandro Mayorkas held a telephone conversation in which they discussed economic cooperation mechanisms to strengthen the exchange of goods and services on the common border.

In addition, they evaluated the situation in Central America regarding migration.

He arrives at the Secretary of Homeland Security of @SecMayorkas for a meeting tomorrow with the security cabinet. https://t.co/1lkZyFFky8 – Enrique Sánchez (@enriquereporte) June 15, 2021

