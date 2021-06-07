The US says that cyberattacks “are here to stay”

15 minutes. The US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, assured this Sunday that the cyberattacks of “ransomware” “are here to stay” and warned that they will probably “intensify”, for which he urged companies to strengthen their security after the last episodes suffered in the country.

Raimondo remarked on the ABC television network that “the first thing” to do with regard to cyberattacks is “recognize that this is reality.”

“We must assume, and companies must assume, that these attacks are here to stay and will likely escalate“He stressed. He also pointed to the need for the private sector to strengthen security in this area.

Aware of the problem, the White House presented a program with the Department of Energy to modernize cybersecurity defenses in “essential infrastructure” in the face of the “growing threat.”

USA recently suffered two major “ransomware” cyberattacks. They lock down computer systems that are not jailbroken until companies or institutions pay the hackers a ransom.

At the end of May, the company JBS, the second largest meat processor in the US, suffered one of these attacks. After that, it was forced to temporarily suspend its operations.

A few weeks earlier, the Colonial Pipeline company, which owns several pipelines in the US, suffered a similar one. This was launched by the Russian-based criminal organization DarkSide, which affected the fuel supply on the country’s east coast for days.

Colonial Pipeline later acknowledged that it paid the hackers a $ 4.4 million ransom because it was unsure of the scope of the attack or how long it would take to restore service.