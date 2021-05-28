The US says goodbye to the Open Skies Treaty with Russia

President Joe Biden, which made the United States return to international agreements from which Donald Trump had withdrawn, decided not to return to the Open Skies Treaty to show firmness before Russia after several opening gestures.

That post-Cold War treaty was conceived to allow the two powers and their allies to monitor each other’s airspaces.

Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in November, citing transgressions by Russia.

“The United States regrets that the Open Skies Treaty has been undermined by Russia’s violations,” a State Department spokesman said Friday.

“Consequently, upon concluding its review of the treaty, the United States has no intention of rejoining it given Russia’s failure to comply with its obligations,” he added.

Russia announced in mid-January its intention to abandon the treaty, a decision ratified by its parliament on May 19.

But the government of President Vladimir Putin said it was willing to rethink its position if the United States proposed a “constructive solution.”

The treaty was signed in 1992, shortly after the end of the Soviet Union, and took effect in 2002.

It allows its 35 signatories to fly short flights over each other’s territory to monitor possible military operations.

Among the member countries are several from Europe, those of the former Soviet Union and Canada.

In his electoral campaign Biden, a Democratic candidate, lashed out at the attitude of his Republican rival and incumbent President Donald Trump for withdrawing the United States from multilateral institutions or agreements.

While admitting “real concern” over Russia’s “violations” of the treaty, in May 2020 Biden He said that the solution was not to turn away from the text “but to seek to resolve them through the dispute resolution mechanism.”

The president highlighted then that “the transparency that the treaty provides” was “particularly important for countries that do not have their own capacity to obtain satellite images” and pointed out that Washington’s allies were opposed to the United States leaving.

“The withdrawal will exacerbate tensions between the West and Russia and increase the risks of miscalculations and conflicts,” he warned then.

– “Hot and cold” –

After entering the White House in January, Biden it made the United States return to the Paris Agreement on Climate or the World Health Organization and also engaged in difficult negotiations to return to the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Early in his term, he reached a compromise with Putin to extend the New Start stock-limitation treaty for five years.

But on the Open Skies Treaty, his government remained low-key before announcing in early May that it had begun to reexamine the US withdrawal.

The final decision to close the door leaves New Start as the only major security agreement in place between the two nuclear powers.

Biden showed firmness with Russia by reinforcing sanctions or threats of reprisals against actions by Moscow considered “nefarious (such as cyberattacks, military deployments near Ukraine or electoral interference), but also says it has found a field of understanding on issues related to security international.

The US president, however, received criticism from the Republican opposition and even members of his Democratic Party for having waived sanctions against the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

And the weather was peaceful when the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, met last week in Iceland.

Always oscillating between hot and cold, Russian-American relations are at their lowest level since the end of the Cold War and Washington now wants to deliver a message of firmness.

“Russia’s conduct, including its recent actions towards Ukraine, is not that of a partner committed to building trust,” the State Department spokesman said.