The US sanctions two bosses of the Mexican cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación

The United States increased pressure on Tuesday against the Mexican cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), with sanctions against two high-ranking officials: Carlos Andrés Rivera, alias “La firma”, and Francisco Javier Gudino, known as “La gallina”.

The two capos were accused of having helped orchestrate murders. These sanctions block access to the US financial system and decree the freezing of any asset in this circuit.

The US authorities indicated that this cartel is responsible for violent attacks against rival groups to ensure territorial control for trafficking activities.

In addition, the Treasury said that the alleged responsibility of this group in the assassination attempt of the secretary of public security perpetrated in Mexico City on June 26, 2020.

In addition to the sanctions against the ringleaders, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) pointed to the travel agent Alejandro Chacón Miranda for his role in facilitating travel for lower-ranking members of this cartel.

“Today’s actions are a reminder that the Treasury will continue to sanction those who support the CJNG, whether the person is a violent actor or an accomplice businessman,” said Andrea M. Gacki, director of OFAC.

According to the Treasury Department, this cartel is one of the main responsible for the shipment of illicit drugs – including fentanyl – to the United States.

The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel was created in 2007 as a group of hitmen at the service of the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States. Around 2010, the CJNG became independent and now disputes with its former allies places for drug trafficking

With information from AFP