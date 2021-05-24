The US reveals that three members of the Wuhan Center for Virology fell ill in 2019

The Wuhan Institute of Virology in Hubei Province (Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP / Getty Images)

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China fell ill in November 2019 and had symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, shortly before the pandemic broke out.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, citing US intelligence sources. The US newspaper reports that a report from the US State Department indicated that Chinese researchers fell ill in the fall of 2019, enough to require hospital care.

His symptoms, according to this report that was written in the final days of the Donald Trump Administration, were consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.

China, however, informed the World Health Organization that the first patient with symptoms similar to COVID-19 was registered in Wuhan on December 8, 2019.

However, many epidemiologists and virologists believe that SARS-CoV-2 began to circulate in the city of Wuhan in November 2019, while Beijing maintains that the first confirmed case was that of a man who fell ill on December 1.

The American newspaper notes that the Wuhan Institute has not shared raw data, safety records and laboratory records on its extensive work with coronavirus in bats, which many consider the most likely source of the virus.

The report maintains the thesis of the animal origin of the virus

The intelligence reinforces the belief that the virus likely originated naturally, from contact between animals and humans, the sources said.

But that does not exclude the possibility that the virus was the result of an accidental leak from the Wuhan Institute, where research on the coronavirus in bats was being carried out. Meanwhile, China …

