The US reported that it does not plan to shoot down errant Chinese rocket

The United States has no plans to shoot down a runaway Chinese rocket hurtling toward Earth, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.

“We have the ability to do a lot of things, but we don’t have a plan to take it down right now,” Austin told reporters.

Pentagon experts expect the Long March 5B rocket, which fell out of orbit after separating from the Beijing space station, to hit the surface sometime between Saturday and Sunday.

But it is difficult to predict when and where it will fall.

“We hope that it falls in a place where it does not harm anyone. Hopefully in the ocean, or somewhere like that, “said Austin, who hinted at negligence on the part of China in allowing the body of the rocket to go out of orbit.

“I think this speaks to the fact that, for those of us who operate in the space domain, there are (safety) requirements, or there should be a requirement to operate safely and thoughtfully,” Austin said.

We need to “make sure we take those kinds of things into account when we plan and conduct operations” in space, he added.