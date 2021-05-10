The US repeals Trump’s policy and will once again provide health protection to the LGBTQ community

The Secretary of Health of the United States, Xavier Becerra, reported this Monday that the Government will protect homosexual and transgender people against sexual discrimination in health matters, repealing a policy of the former president, Donald Trump, which dissipated their legal rights in medical care .

The action of the Department of Health and Human Services affirms that federal laws that prohibit sexual discrimination in health matters also protect gays and transgender people, after the Trump administration had defined “sex” as the gender assigned at birth, leaving no legal protection to the people of that community.

“Fear of discrimination can lead people to give up care, which can have negative consequences for health,” Becerra announced in a statement. “Everyone, including LGBTQ people, should be able to access health care, without discrimination or interference, period,” he adds.

The official also noted that the Biden administration’s policy will align the Health Department with a landmark Supreme Court decision that established that federal laws against sex discrimination at work also protect gays and transgender people.

The impact of this decision leads the Health Department’s Office for Civil Rights to re-investigate complaints of discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, so hospitals, clinics and other medical providers could face penalties for violating the law.

The measure reinstates the policy established during the health care law known as Obamacare – promoted by former President Barack Obama – and that prohibited sex discrimination in health care, including gays and transgender people, whose foundation supported a broad understanding of shaped sexuality by a person’s inner sense of being male, female, none, or a combination.

With information from the Chicago Tribune