Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Aaron Bernstein / REUTERS

The United States will end exemptions to its sanctions for countries that remain in the nuclear deal with Iran. These exemptions allowed Chinese, European and, above all, Russian companies to continue working in Iran’s civilian nuclear power plants, evading US sanctions. The measure, announced this Wednesday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, places the agreement, signed in 2015 and which Trump left in May 2018, on the verge of collapse.

The exemptions, which took effect after the United States’ departure, provided a peephole through which to peer into Tehran’s atomic program and discouraged its pursuit of uranium enrichment at higher levels. They covered the conversion of the Arak heavy water reactor, the provision of enriched uranium for the Tehran Nuclear Research Center reactor, and other nuclear cooperation initiatives.

The Administration gives the companies involved 60 days to abandon the operations covered by the exemptions. Instead, Pompeo has announced that it is extending the waiver supporting the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which predates the 2015 deal.

“The Iranian regime has continued its calculated risk nuclear policy by expanding the proliferation of sensitive activities,” Pompeo said in a statement, accusing Tehran of “nuclear extortion.”

The nuclear agreement, signed in July 2015 in Vienna by seven countries and the European Union, put 15 years of disputes. Under the same, Iran promised to drastically decrease uranium enrichment, in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Pompeo already tried to end the exemptions in March, but lost the internal battle with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who was defending the timing of the measure at a time when the United States was being criticized for refusing to ease sanctions for facilitate Iran’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin prevailed and the exemptions were extended for an additional 60 days. The exemptions were practically the last remnant of the sanctions lifting that the United States committed to with the 2015 agreement.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe