The US reiterates its mediation to “end the cycle of violence” in the Middle East

15 minutes. The United States (USA) assured this Sunday that it is “time to end the cycle of violence” in the Middle East and again offered its mediation to seek a possible ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians, a measure that unlike the UN and other countries did not demand it immediately.

“The United States has made it clear that we are prepared to offer our support and good offices should the parties seek a ceasefire,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

The US, which in recent days made its support for Israel clear, insisted today that Hamas and other Palestinian groups must “Immediately stop rocket attacks and other provocations”.

Thomas-Greenfield, meanwhile, made no direct mention of the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip. However, it was very concerned about the deaths of civilians and the violence that affected journalists.

The role of the US in the Middle East conflict

In that sense, he urged “all parties” to respect international humanitarian law.

“The United States has been working tirelessly through diplomatic channels to try to end this conflict,” the ambassador pointed out.

Thomas-Greenfield gave as an example the calls that President Joe Biden made this Saturday with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and with the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas.

“It is time to end the cycle of violence”, Thomas-Greenfield stressed.

The American ambassador asked “To all parties to avoid actions that undermine a peaceful future”.

Third appointment of the Security Council

“This includes preventing incitement, violent attacks and terrorist acts. As well as the evictions, including in East Jerusalem, the demolitions and the construction of settlements east of the 1967 lines. And it is key that all parties respect the historical status quo of the holy sites, “he added.

During the Security Council meeting, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and several member states demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, which so far left at least 188 dead in Gaza and 10 fatalities in Israel.

Today’s meeting is the third, first public, that the Security Council has held since the beginning of the crisis.

However, until now the body has not made an official pronouncement due to the opposition of the United States, to a proposal for a declaration raised by other countries, according to diplomatic sources.